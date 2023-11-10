Bayelsa Youth vow to resist rigging, violence, condemn attacks in Brass

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Bayelsa Youth Vanguard, a coalition of various youth groups in the state, has condemned Thursday’s on the supporters of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Brass Local Government, vowing to resist any form of violence or rigging in Saturday’s election.

On Thursday, some PDP supporters in Brass came under attacks by unidentified assailants, leaving several individuals injured and raising concerns about the potential impact of violence on the electoral process.

Leader of the youth vanguard, Alakiri ThankGod, who condemned the attacks, however called on security agencies to immediately go after the perpetrators.

He said; “We strongly condemn the violent attacks on innocent PDP supporters in Brass. Such actions have no place in a democratic society, and we will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the will of the people. We vow to resist any form of election rigging and call on law enforcement agencies to immediately apprehend those responsible for these attacks.”

The Bayelsa Youth Vanguard also called on its members and the public to remain calm and peaceful, emphasizing the importance of conducting a violence-free election.

It urged political leaders to prioritize the safety of citizens and the integrity of the democratic process.