Bayelsa polls: PANDEF urges Sylva, others to accept defeat

…says Jonathan set a worthy example in 2015

…demands probe of death in Brass LG

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF), has urged candidates of other political parties especially the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timipre Sylva, to accept defeat, call and congratulate Governor Duoye Diri, for his victory in Saturday’s Governorship election.

By so doing, the group noted, they would have taken a valuable lesson from the statesmanly gesture and example set by a proud son of the Niger Delta, former President GoodLuck Jonathan.

Recall President Jonathan had called the then General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to concede defeat and congratulate him hours before the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the final results.

Jonathan acted on the feedback he received from the various collation centres and results announced before the final tally which gave Buhari, the then-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, a clear win during the 2015 general elections.

This singular gesture analysts noted saved Nigeria and Nigerians from what some predicted would have been a bloodbath.

PANDEF made the call in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, in Abuja, on Monday.

The group stated the declaration of incumbent governor Douye Diri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of Saturday’s Bayelsa State governorship election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Essein, the National leadership of the PANDEF is calling on all the other governorship candidates in the election, “especially former Governor Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to follow the example set by the noble son of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta, former President Goodluck Jonathan, in reaching out to Governor Diri who has been returned winner of the November 11 Governorship election, in the overall interest of Bayelsa State.”

The National Chairman said, “PANDEF, accordingly, congratulates His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri on his well-deserved re-election for a 2nd Term and urges him to be magnanimous in victory while calling on all political leaders in Bayelsa State to work together by placing the peace and stability of the state above all other considerations.

“PANDEF further commends the people of Bayelsa State for the relatively peaceful governorship election, which was devoid of violence in most places.

“We are using this opportunity to also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for the orderly manner in which they conducted the off-season election in Bayelsa State.

“It should be noted that Bayelsa State is critical to the stability of the Niger Delta region, and the national economy in general. Hence, the peaceful electoral outcome is quite pleasing to all.

“We must also commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his stately stance of non-interference in the electoral process.

“PANDEF calls on the security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported unfortunate incident of death in Brass local government area of the state as well as other infractions committed during the election.”