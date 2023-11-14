Bayelsa polls: Diri’s re-election confirms his wide acceptance – Egukawhore

Diri

By Dickson Omobola

Chairman, Dey Wayles Group of Companies, Chief Emonena Egukawhore, has said the re-election of Governor Duoye Diri didn’t come as a surprise, saying it attested to his acceptability in Bayelsa State.

He said the governor got the support of people across ethnic and political divide.

Egukawhore, who said this in a statement, commended the governor for what he described as a good outing.

His words: “On behalf of myself and my family, I join the Grassroot Movement for Good Governance to congratulate and salute Senator Duoye Diri on his re-election as the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State.

“Your victory at the polls did not come as a surprise and it is a clear attestation of the faith, trust, and confidence the people of Bayelsa state repose on you, on account of your accomplishments in the last four years. Little wonder that you garnered wide acceptance and support across ethnic and political divides as the preferred, anointed choice to continue to spearhead the prosperity agenda for the people of Bayelsa state, the Ijaw nation, and Nigeria in general.

“May God grant you longevity and the required energy in abundance, to deliver on your campaign of improved life for the people. Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, my very own brother.”