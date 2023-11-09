Bayelsa Poll: Police vow to prosecute perpetrators, sponsors of electoral violence

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The police have vowed arrest to and prosecute perpetrators of violence and their sponsors during and after Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Tension has heightened in the predominantly riverine over accusations and counter-accusations by the political gladiators of alleged plans to unleash mayhem and stockpiling of arms ahead of the poll.

The DIG in charge of the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, on Thursday, handed down the warning while addressing election stakeholders and senior police officers deployed for the governorship election in the state.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, is committed to the free, fair, safe and unhindered democratic atmosphere during the off-cycle election.

He said though Bayelsa is a peaceful state, the three senatorial zones are all volatile when it comes to elections.

According to him, some local governments are already been identified as flashpoints.

He assured the people of the state that during the off-cycle election, not only culprits of violence will be dealt with, but the identified sponsors will be dealt with and prosecuted appropriately.

His words, “the IGP is committed to the free, fair, safe and unhindered democratic atmosphere of the off-cycle election taking place on Saturday here in Bayelsa State.

“It is a known fact that Bayelsa State is a peaceful state, nevertheless, it is an election in a volatile state, and the three senatorial zones that make up the state are politically volatile.

“Some local governments are flashpoints, they include Sagbama, Nembe, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Southern Ijaw and Brass. These are just some of the local governments that are most volatile.

“Unfortunately, the youths have been identified as vanguard and merchants of election violence, and the so-called godfathers and principals are the purveyors and patrons of this evil.

“The trend of election brigandage is becoming a known norm for two major reasons.

“One, when suspects are arrested, they are treated with kid gloves, and secondly, the sponsors are not always arrested, and when they are arrested, they are not always prosecuted, this encourages the culture of impunity.

“But we are assuring the peace-loving Bayelsans that this election, not only culprits will be dealt with, the identified sponsors will be dealt with, the proxies will be prosecuted and the principals, to ensure a peaceful election in Bayelsa State.

“As we leave here, officers in all the local governments have been directed to carry out a show of force, all the perpetrators of violence will be put out of circulation and their sponsors.

“Any civilian that is armed at any polling centre shall be arrested and failure to do that by the police, the police themselves or the sister agents who are responsible for such a lapse will be arrested.

“Any orderly or guard that escorts his principal to the polling centre shall be arrested and thereafter tried in an orderly room and in this case, if care is not taken, may lead to his dismissal.

“I want to assure you that at every point from voting, counting, collation police office responsible there shall protect peaceful voters, INEC officials, property and materials, and sanctions shall be meted to officers for any breach.

“Parents and guardians have been warned to tell their children to stay away from any trouble, before, during and after the election, the youths should have the courage to advise those who sponsor them for violence to tell them to use their children.”

In his remarks, the chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom urged the the police and its sister security agencies to forces to discharge their duties diligently and encourage the voting public to come out in their number and cast their votes.

Other speakers also called for synergy among the various security agencies to ensure hitch-free exercise.