Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov polls: Triumphant Diri, Ododo, Uzodimma unveil agenda

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Sam Oyadongha, Boluwaji Obahopo, Chinonso Alozie & Emem Idio

RE-ELCTED Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; as well as Kogi State Governor-Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, yesterday, expressed joy over their victories in Saturday’s governorship polls in the three states and promised to turn the fortunes of the states around.

While Diri promised to be governor for all Bayelsans irrespective of political affiliation, Ododo said he would work towards making Kogi the best state in Nigeria. On his part, Uzodimma said Imo people had spoken volumes through their massive votes for him and promised to fulfil his side of the bargain via delivery of democracy dividends.

Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, won the hotly contested governorship election in the state by beating his main challenger, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with 65,088 votes.

Diri polled 175,196 votes compared to Sylva’s 110,108 votes. Mr Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, LP, scored 905 votes to place a distant third.

The victory elicited jubilation in the state as Diri promised to remain governor for all Bayelsans, who he urged “to celebrate with temperance, as this victory is not the exclusive preserve of any one political party. Rather, it is the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future.

Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent. I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa State.”

Diri spoke as Kogi Governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, urged all Kogites to join forces with him to make Kogi the best state in Nigeria.

Indeed, some opposition parties that took part in the election congratulated Ododo on his victory and urged him.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Social Democratic Party, SDP, Candidate, Murtala Ajaka, who came second in the election, said he would not challenge Ododo’s victory in court becasue it is a waste of time.

Also President Bola Tinubu commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Diri and Ododo on their victories, saying the outcome of the elections reflected the wishes of voters.

How Diri won

Of the 1,056,862 registered voters in Bayelsa, only 372,000 were accredited to vote, 287,554 voted, 3658 votes were rejected and valid votes were 219,212.

According to the State Governorship Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lafia, Prof Farouk Kuta, the governor polled 175,196 votes, winning in six of the eight local councils of the state to emerge victorious. The governor had the upper hand in Kolokuma-Opokuma, Yenagoa, Ogbia, Sagbama, Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw LGAs.

Sylva of the APC, who came second won in two local councils – Nembe and Brass, and got 110,108 votes. Sylva.

The other results are LP 905; NRM 415; ADP 322; ADC 292; APGA 70; PRP 69; SDP 45; APM 26; BP 26; ZLP 21; NNPP 17; Accord 17; APP 14; and AA 11.

Celebration in Bayelsa

The announcement of results, started on Saturday was concluded, yesterday with those of Brass and Southern Ijaw.

Immediately the result of Southern Ijaw LGA was announced by the collation officer for the council confirming Diri’s victory, PDP supporters in their hundreds defied the heavy rainfall and drove to the Government House in celebration.

The Creek Haven, Bayelsa State seat of power was in a festive mood as PDP supporters jubilated.

However, at a joint press conference in Yenagoa, leaders of the LP, SDP, NNPP, NRM, PRP, reject Bayelsa results and called on the INEC to review the election because “the cancelled votes are higher than the difference between the winner and the runner-up.”

Those who addressed the conference include LP State Collation Centre Party Agent, Dr Charles Oyibo, State Chairman of SDP, Allen Domotimi, State Chairman of NNPP, Dr. Joel Tubonimi, Collation Centre Agent of NRM, Chief William Parker, and State Chairman of PRP, Okala Azibola.

I’ll continue to be governor for all—Diri

In his acceptance speech at the Government House shortly after he was declared as winner, Governor Diri promised to be governor of all Bayelsans irrespective of party affiliations.

His words: “On behalf of my dependable deputy, today I address you with a heart full of humility and gratitude as you have again bestowed upon me the honour of serving as your governor.

“This victory would not have been possible without the mighty hand and grace of the Almighty and the overwhelming support you have shown towards me and my Government of Prosperity. I am deeply humbled by your overwhelming expression of confidence and by your mandate to serve you for another four years.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to those that cast their votes in my favour and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading our beloved state.

“I am also immensely grateful to the leadership of our great party, PDP, at all levels and our dedicated campaign team and supporters, who worked tirelessly to spread our message of progress and unity throughout Bayelsa State. Your unwavering belief in our vision for prosperity and your relentless efforts have brought us this sweet victory.

“However, I urge you all to celebrate with temperance, as this victory is not the exclusive preserve of any one political party. Rather, it is the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future. Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent. I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa State.”

Diri, who thanked President Bola Tinubu; his immediate predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, PDP governors; the security agencies and the INEC among others, urged Bayelsans to unite in the interest of the state.

His words: “As I stated in my inauguration speech, where there is darkness, let us bring light. Where there is hatred, let us bring love. We are too few people to be polarized and fractionalized along political, clan or other primordial ranks. My determination in fostering unity and inclusivity as we strive to achieve the shared goals and aspirations of our people is undiminished. I eagerly look forward to collaborating with each and every one of you to create a brighter future for Bayelsa.

“I equally sincerely thank all those who exercised their democratic right to vote. Your participation in this election has reaffirmed the strength of our democracy and the power that lies within the hands of the people.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that this electoral process has not been without its challenges. Regrettably, attempts by some political actors to hijack the process and undermine the will of the people resulted in the utterly unacceptable infiltration of violence, thuggery and intimidation into our electoral process. Lives of innocent individuals have been lost, an outcome that should not have occurred. Let me be clear: such actions are utterly unacceptable.

“At this moment, I offer my deepest condolences to the individuals and families that have suffered from brutal attacks, loss of life, injuries, and harassment during this off-cycle election.

“Innocent lives have needlessly been sacrificed on the altar of greed, and this tragedy must not be overlooked. I assure you that there will be consequences for these actions.

“In particular, the news of the murder of a young man, Berepelenyo George Sibo, in Twon-Brass, in the aftermath of this election, is deeply troubling. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and respect for human life during and after an election.”

Imo spoke through massive votes, I’ll reciprocate — Uzodimma

Reacting to his victory, Uzodimma, said Imo people spoke volumes through their massive votes. “It is an emphatic vote of confidence in our performance in office in the last four years. You did not prevaricate in making that statement. You came out boldly and joyously to give me your votes. Thank you very much indeed. This historic statement is a clear confirmation that all the different stakeholders who had earlier endorsed me for the governorship election because of our superlative performance in office have walked their talk.

“To all of you, including, but not limited to the youths, the women, traders, road transport workers, all other stakeholders, particularly Imo workers through their different unions such as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULEGE), I say thank you very much indeed. I sincerely appreciate all of you. You have made me proud indeed. It is now my turn to keep my own side of the bargain.”

He continued: “On that note, I wish to repeat my earlier covenant with God and Imo people: ‘I will not let Imo people down and I will serve with utmost honesty and the fear of God. Let me be clear. Your message to me through your overwhelming endorsement is that you appreciate what I have done in office so far, and you want me to do even more. I heard you loud and clear. It is an invitation to do more and do better, and that is exactly what I will do.

“I do not take this victory lightly. I am aware of your desires and expectations. In this regard, let me reassure you that I will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to Imo people under our 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. I will continue to provide a transparent, accountable, and transformative leadership to Imo people. I will continue to provide an inclusive platform for all Imo people to have a say on how they are governed. These are my promises, and I believe this was why you voted for me. And I will keep to the promises.

“In a democratic contest such as the one of last Saturday, only one person will emerge victorious. Since it has pleased God and Imo people to confer that honour and privilege on me, I congratulate and commiserate with my brothers who contested the election with me. They did not lose, but Imo people won. This collective victory is for the good of the people and the progress of our state. I, therefore, call on all of them to join hands with me to continue to build the Imo of our collective dreams.”

5 candidates congratulate Uzodimma

Meanwhile, five political parties have commended the governorship candidates on his victory. They include Dr. Iwuanyanwu Issac of Booth Party, Edoziem Clinton Chibuike of Allied Peoples Party, Isiodu Uchechukwu of PRP, Prince Andy Anyabuike of ZLP, and Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara of NRM.

I’ll run an inclusive, transparent govt — Ododo

In Kogi, while accepting his election, Ododo, in a statement, thanked Kogi people for entrusting him and his team with the responsibility of leading the state from January 2024.

“Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our efforts to uplift Kogi to greater heights. Together, we embark on a historic journey to build a united and prosperous community of people with a common destiny. Your trust is a compass guiding us in our commitment to enthroning a transparent, accountable and inclusive governance.

As we sail the ship to new frontiers, I am confident that our collective determination will yield positive outcomes for every citizen of our dear state.

“I appreciate the diverse perspectives and contributions from stakeholders who play a crucial role in shaping our policies and decisions. Your dedication reinforces the collaborative spirit that defines our vision for Kogi State,” he said.

He saluted President Tinubu for creating an atmosphere of peace and a level playing ground for all the contestants; and Governor Yahaya Bello, his mentor for what he “is currently doing to bring development to our dear state,” promising that his team will not derail from the Agenda to make Kogi State the best in Nigeria. “We assure you that we will not disappoint you. As the Architect of modern Kogi State, we will continue to tap from your wealth of experience and passion to serve the great people of our state.”

Thanking APC stalwarts and leaders and citizens of Kogi, he said their “support forms the foundation upon which we build a brighter future for all. Let us continue working hand in hand to achieve the shared aspirations we hold for our beloved state.”

Opposition parties congratulate Ododo, commend INEC

Indeed, some of the other 17 political parties that participated in Kogi governorship poll have commended the INEC for adhering to electoral guidelines, while noting that the election was free, fair, credible, and, therefore, acceptable to them.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja, the state capital, spokesperson for the political parties under the umbrella of United Progressive Political Parties, Kogi State Chapter, Idrisu Bala Abdulgafar, said the election was one of the most peaceful in the history of the state and urged the APC to be magnanimous in victory.

The parties included Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Action Congress (AAC), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Boot Party, among others.

They tasked the APC government and incoming administration to uphold the policy of inclusive governance as exemplified by President Tinubu, saying: “The Governor-Elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, should extend a hand of fellowship to all the political parties that struggled through the process of becoming the governor. The task of building the state is a task for all.”

Why I won’t go to court —Ajaka

Speaking on Channel’s TV, Ajaka alleged that the election was rigged in favour of Ododo, stating that there were reports of pre-filled election results in some parts of the state before the commencement of voting on Saturday.

He said: “I have been around for the past 20 years. I know what it is. What am I going to court to do when the same INEC that did this is going to come as a witness to defend what they did?”

Ajaka called on the INEC chair, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to investigate the officials used for the conduct of the election, adding that he doubts if elections will be held in the country in 2027.

Tinubu congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo, Diri

Congratulating Uzodimma, Diri and Ododo, President Tinubu, who also commended the electorates in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa for their participation in the electoral process, and affirming the resilience of democratic institutions and the power of the people in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale stated that the outcome of the elections reflected the wishes of the people, emphasizing that democracy thrives when voters reward competence, transparency, and good governance.

Expressing gratitude to the INEC “for working assiduously to create a level playing field for all contestants and the nation’s security agencies for maintaining law and order during the highly-anticipated elections,” the President affirmed the need for a sustained commitment to all efforts aimed at further sanitizing the electoral system and enhancing the credibility of future elections.

The statement read in part: “With the election processes concluded, President Tinubu anticipates a renewed sense of hope for the people of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, as well as consolidation on progress that will position the states as hubs of peace, commerce, entrepreneurship, and prosperity in Nigeria.

“In the spirit of fostering a harmonious and inclusive political landscape in the aforementioned states, President Tinubu asks the victors to prioritize the common good of the people over partisan interests.

“May your tenure in office be defined by close collaboration with all of your counterparts across party lines in the attainment of pan-Nigerian developmental achievements that benefit everyone, and may you lead at all times with compassion and a deepened commitment to our nation’s unity.”

Senators Anyanwu, Achonu give INEC 7 days to cancel Imo election

In Imo, the Governorship candidates of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, yesterday, gave the INEC seven days to cancel last Saturday’s governorship poll in the state over alleged massive rigging, and diversion of electoral materials to private homes for thumb printing.

Senators Achonu and Anyanwu, gave this ultimatum in Owerri, while speaking jointly on the outcome of the poll that the INEC returned Governor Uzodimma as winner.

Achonu said: “Where there was accreditation, results were already uploaded before 10 am, that is even when voting was ongoing. From the information available to us it is even the Electoral officers that were sharing the money to other INEC officials and at the same time gave them already written results to upload.

“We have written to the INEC Chairman calling for a total review of the election or outright cancellation of the election. That was why the chairman of LP called on the INEC to check its IReV for authentic results. They did not listen to him because they had planned it.”

