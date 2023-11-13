Bayelsa: I’ll continue to be governor for all – Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has promised to be governor of all Bayelsans irrespective of party affiliations.

He gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital, shortly after he was declared as winner of the state governorship election.

Diri said the people of Bayelsa State were to few to be divided by politics or tribe.

According to the governor, “This victory would not have been possible without the mighty hand and grace of the Almighty and the overwhelming support you have shown towards me and my government of prosperity.

“I am deeply humbled by your overwhelming expression of confidence and by your mandate to serve you for another four years.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone that cast your vote in my favour and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading our beloved state.

“I am also immensely grateful to the leadership of our great party, PDP, at all levels and our dedicated campaign team and supporters, who worked tirelessly to spread our message of progress and unity throughout Bayelsa State.

Your unwavering belief in our vision for prosperity and your relentless efforts have brought us this sweet victory.

“However, I urge you all to celebrate with temperance, as this victory is not the exclusive preserve of any one political party. Rather, it is the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future.

“Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent. I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa State.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for allowing the conducive environment for a free, fair and credible poll.

Diri also appreciated the role of the security agencies for their professionalism and hard work in providing security for the exercise and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for discharging their responsibility creditably.

Continuing, he said, “I want to specifically acknowledge and appreciate our leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, for his unqualified support, just as I thank my immediate predecessor in office, Henry Dickson, for his unwavering and abiding support.

“Our special appreciation also goes to our party leaders and my brother governors for their physical presence and invaluable moral support during this process.

“In no particular order, I thank former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Governors Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor Nyesom Wike.

“As I stated in my inauguration speech, where there is darkness, let us bring light. Where there is hatred, let us bring love. We are too few a people to be polarised and fractionalised along political, clan or other primordial ranks.

“My determination in fostering unity and inclusivity as we strive to achieve the shared goals and aspirations of our people is undiminished.

“I eagerly look forward to collaborating with each and every one of you to create a brighter future for Bayelsa.”