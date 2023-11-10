Bayelsa guber: Pyrates tasks INEC, Security agencies on neutrality

INEC distributes sensitive materials

As Bayelsans go to the polls on Saturday November 11, 2023 the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrate Confraternity, Oxbow Marino Deck has called on s on all stakeholders in the electoral process, especially political actors to give peace a chance.

NAS/PC in a statement by the Deck Capoon, Mr Ebi Ayerite noted that Bayelsans are generally peaceful and have never stood for injustice in matters concerning all.

He however pointed out that recent trends in the run up to the Saturday polls paints a different picture.

“Incidences of violence, deaths and threats of further violence so far makes it imperative for all Bayelsans to speak out against this ugly trend now!

‘’Like the famous words of Former President Goodluck Jonathan No ambition is worth the blood of any individual, we therefore call on the youths of Bayelsa to eschew violence and avoid lending themselves to politicians to foment trouble during this election cycle.

‘’We urged those already arming youths in the state for selfish interests to desist from such ignoble ventures that do not add value to the life of people in the state, ‘’ he said.

Ayerite, who stated that election ordinarily should be a straightforward and peaceful exercise which allows the electorate to credibly choose who is to lead them cautioned against desperation and violence.

‘’Democracy allows all stakeholders in the electoral process to work seamlessly towards a free, fair and credible election process. Sadly, in Nigeria, this synergy has been violated for narrow interests such that outcomes of electoral contests are tainted with credibility issues.

‘’We hereby call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that conduct of this election instils confidence not only for the electorate but also the winner and losers.

We also task security agencies to operate with the expected Code of Conduct that guides election and display neutrality to create a conducive atmosphere for the electorates to cast their vote.

‘’The Oxbow Marino Deck calls on all stakeholders to maintain the law and keep the peace.

Our votes must count and let the will of the people prevail,’’ he added.

Meanwhile INEC has begun the distribution of sensitive materials as well as moving the various electoral officials to their various local government areas.

The distribution of the materials was done in the presence of agents of the various political parties.