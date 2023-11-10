Bayelsa Guber: Police warns politicians against inciting comments

..denies teargasing protesters

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Police authorities have warn politicians in Bayelsa State to stop making inciting and inflammatory statements that would affect the fragile peace in the state.

This is just as it deny the allegations that some protesting women were tear gas during a protest in Yenagoa the state capital.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of South South, Sokari Pedro, stated this at a press conference at the police officer’s mess in Yenagoa on Friday evening.

DIG Sokari who noted that he has been indunated with complaints from different quarters, said the complains whatsoever received will not affect the credibility of Saturday’s elections.

His words: I was there yesterday during the protest, it happened yesterday and no one was teargas, if anyone was tear gas today we would have been hearing different stories. Because of my presence the issue was doused. Nobody was teargased, I spoke to them (protesters) and they dispersed peacefully.”

“Politicians should refrain from making inflammatory statements, these statements are likely to inflamed the already tense situation. I mentioned here yesterday during the stakeholders meeting that even though Bayelsa is a peaceful state but politically it is a very volatile state, therefore these statements they make could just worsen the already tensed atmosphere and at the end of the end everyone will blame the police.”