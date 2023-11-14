Bayelsa Guber: PDP hails Diri, thanks citizens for massive support

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has congratulated Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujadkpo, on their victory in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The party described the outcome as a victory for democracy and the triumph of the will of the people in their quest to keep their state on the path of continued peace, steady growth and progress.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the party expressed gratitude to elder statesmen, leaders of thought, seasoned politicians irrespective of party affiliation, youths, women, religious and cultural groups and all citizens for their unshaken faith and confidence reposed n Governor Diri through their votes.

The party said: “A new vista of hope for rapid socio-economic development and prosperity beckons. We are certain that with the prevailing climate of peace, love and brotherhood in our beloved state, a glorious new era has just been birthed. We therefore call for more support for the Prosperity Government from all Bayelsans.

“Furthermore, we take this moment to acknowledge and condemn the violent attacks on our teeming supporters by the opposition just as we commend their courage in standing up for democracy as exhibited by a large number of the Bayelsa electorate.

“We are consoled, however, that these sacrifices were not in vain going by the outcome of the election.

“Our party salutes the bold and courageous spirit of the people to vote and defend their votes and for proving that power indeed belonged to the people.

“And that no amount of intimidation, threat to life and violence can deter the people from exercising their inalienable right.”

The PDP urged the people of the state to remain united and peaceful at all times as they continue to support the Diri-led administration to deliver on its promises.