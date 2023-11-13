Bayelsa Guber: LP, SDP, NNPP, NRM, PRP reject results

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Labour Party, LP, Social Democratic Party, SDP, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, National Rescue Movement, NRM, and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, have rejected the results of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa State which returned Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner.

Addressing a joint news conference in Yenagoa shortly after the winner was declared, the political parties represented by the parties’ state chairmen and state party collation agents, said the election was marred by bypassing of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, cancellation of results already uploaded on the IREV, and other alleged irregularities.

Those who addressed the conference include, LP State Collation Centre Party Agent, Dr Charles Oyibo, State Chairman of SDP, Allen Domotimi, State Chairman of NNPP, Dr. Joel Tubonimi, Collation Centre Agent of NRM, Chief William Parker, and State Chairman of PRP, Okala Azibola.

The aggrieved party chieftains who called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to review the outcome of the elections, argued that the number of cancelled votes is bigger than the difference between the winner and the runner-up.