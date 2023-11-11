Bayelsa Guber: LP candidate, Eradiri decries high voter inducement

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Labour Party, LP, Governorship Candidate Engr Udengs Eradiri, has decried the high level of vote buying, stating that the exercise has been compromising.

Eradiri, stated this shortly after casting his vote alongside his wife at his polling unit in Agudama Ekpetiama Ward 10, Unit 5, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

He accused the incumbent Governor Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of using state resources to buy votes.

His words: “The optics show that the process is going on smoothly aside from those things that are happening behind the scene where money is been exchanged for votes and people are writing down names to be collecting N12,000 and so on and it is happening everywhere and you know some of us have decided that we will not express ourselves violently.

“The state resources are everywhere been shared money that ordinary that should have been used for schools and the economy of this state is thrown around to buy votes. So far so good we have done the voting but beyond the scene the state resources have been used to buy votes.

“I am talking about the party of the day, the governor’s party the PDP, they are busy buying votes and snapping ballot papers and using it to go behind the scenes and get money. There is somebody holding some money in the other party, they have been reported to the police. Like I said a lot of compromise is going on in this election everywhere.

“There is always peace in my community during elections because of our peaceful disposition and that disposition is what I have displayed today, but the only thing I will not do is to buy votes.”