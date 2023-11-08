Bayelsa Guber: I’m eager to work with Sylva to develop Bayelsa, N-Delta – Tinubu

Timipre Sylva

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

President Bola Tinubu expressed his eagerness to work with the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate and former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, HMSPR, Chief Timipre Sylva, when he is elected as governor of the oil-rich state on Saturday.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Hassim Shettiima, at the grand finale of the APC Governorship Campaigns Rally at Ox-bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa, yesterday, urged the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for the APC on Saturday and ensue that the state connects to the centre.

Also at the rally were the Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the APC National Governorship Campaigns Council, lnuwa Yahaya,Yobe State State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Minister of Transportation; and Kano APC Governorship candidate in the last election, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, among other APC chieftain and national officers.

Tinubu boasts that together with Sylva as governor, they will work together to tackle youth unemployment, human empowerment, amongst others, describing Sylva as an experienced and matured politician who knows his onions.

His words: “My Principal, our President is a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project. He is unwavering and in a rush to ensure the speedy development of the Niger Delta and all other parts of the country.

“What we owe him is our support and loyalty for him to succeed. This is the more reason why all Bayelsans must come out on Saturday and rally round our party and candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is your own and known for his tenacity for excellence. It is high time the people of Bayelsa State joined the government at the centre. The opportunity is here and the time is now.

“The people of Bayelsa should allow themselves to be connected to the centre, President Bola Tinubu will work closely with the incoming governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, to address the problems of development, the problems of youth unemployment.”

In his speech,the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, described Sylva as a refined technocrat and politician who is committed to transforming and redefining the political, economic and developmental landscape of Bayelsa State.

The governorship candidate of APC in Bayelsa state, Chief Sylva, in his remarks, said given his track record of excellence and commitment to service, his blueprint is meticulously tailored towards total revamping of the fortunes of Bayelsa State.

He promised to transparently utilize the resources of the state when elected, adding that each and every part of the state will witness a transformation never imagined before.