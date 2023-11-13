Bayelsa Guber: APC rejects results, says INEC cancelled party’s 84,806 votes

.Accused INEC of colluding with PDP

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa Guber, has rejected the results of the Bayelsa State elections which returned Senator Douye Diri as governor of the state, saying that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, clouded with the PDP to deny the party victory.

The State APC chairman and state party collation agent, Chief Dennis Otiotio, who expressed his reservation with the results, shortly after the final results were announced at the Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre, INEC Bayelsa State headquarters, also refused to sign the official results sheet, said the APC won the elections.

He accused INEC state collation officials of cancelling over eighty thousand votes scored by the party.

Otiotio said: “We will not be signing these results, Nembe about 29,000 votes were cancelled, that APC scored, in Southern Ijaw over 55,000 votes were cancelled and if you put the total votes cancelled that APC scored in the field which was about 84,806 votes and if you add it to what APC scored here, we won the election.

“It is clear that INEC has colluded and connived with the PDP to cancel our votes here in this INEC office not at the field. It is unprecedented and it has never happened anywhere and we are rejecting this results.”