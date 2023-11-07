Bayelsa group gives reasons Gov Diri’ll be re-elected

Grassroots Movement For The Re-election of Diri/Lawrence on their way to the residence of the oldest man in Peretoru town.

By Dickson Omobola

A political pressure group, Grassroots Movement For The Re-election of DIRI/LAW, has said that Bayelsans are committed to the re-election of Governor Duoye Diri.



The group said this during a sensitization programme across the three senatorial districts in the state for the re-election of Diri.



At various places visited, Bayelsans expressed satisfaction over Diri’s performance, saying he would be re-elected for purposeful leadership he offered them.



Governor Diri is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Saturday’s election.

Bayelsa East Coordinator of the body,

Ebi Ben Okolo and his Central counterpart, Abel Ebifemowei,

while addressing supporters, stated that the PDP has consistently delivered on its campaign promises.

They added that Diri has the experience required to lead Bayelsa into a brighter future.



Speaking in the same vein, Alex Jenakumo, Bayelsa West Coordinator and Charity Kens Godwin – Deputy Coordinator of the group, appealed to the electorate to vote for the incumbent governor.

Local government , wards and units representatives, asserted that the re -election should be considered as a mission accomplished.



Also, Deputy Coordinator, Bayelsa East, George Turner, Coordinator, Bayelsa Central,Abel Ebifemowei, Deputy Coordinator, Bayelsa Central, Chief Natus Zebakame and other leaders urged the electorate to re-elect the governor and Senator Lawrence Eghrudjakpor.