Bayelsa: Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa identified as flashpoints

Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, election analysts, at CellHub have named some areas as flashpoints where security agencies must focus extra attention.

While commending operatives, especially the military, for their pre-election activities, CellHub however identified Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa as key flashpoints in the State.

The group in a statement issued Friday by its Executive Director, Idris Usman, acknowledged the commitment, professionalism, and diligence so far displayed by the security personnel deployed to ensure a secure and conducive environment for the electoral process.

It said efforts of the security agencies have contributed significantly to building public confidence and ensuring the smooth conduct of pre-election activities.

“However, as part of our ongoing collaboration to enhance the electoral process, CellHub urges the security agencies to concentrate their efforts on identified flashpoints within certain local government areas. These areas include Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, and Yenagoa local government areas.

“We have noticed over the last 24 hours, reported cases of intimidation and violence in some communities particularly, Brass and Nembe local government.

“Recognizing the significance of these local governments and the potential challenges they may pose, CellHub calls for heightened vigilance, strategic deployment, and effective communication among security personnel. By focusing on these flashpoints, we aim to preemptively address any potential security concerns and ensure the safety of voters, electoral officials, and other stakeholders”, said Usman.

He also expressed the commitment of the team to working closely with security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, political stakeholders and the international community to foster an atmosphere of transparency, fairness, and security throughout the electoral process, as it ‘believes that a collaborative approach is crucial for the success of the democratic exercise in Bayelsa State”.

“As we move towards the Governorship election on Saturday, CellHub emphasizes the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality by all involved parties.

“We call on the citizens of Bayelsa State to cooperate with the security agencies and electoral officials, contributing to the creation of a peaceful and credible electoral environment”, Usman added.