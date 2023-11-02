Bayelsa activist tender 11 exhibits in suit against Agip, Police

By Innocent Anaba

Yenagoa—An Ijaw Youth Activist, Collins Opumie, allegedly arrested and detained in an underground detention facility, in Abuja, for 730 days by the Department of State Security, DSS, has tendered 11 exihibits and presented two witnesses at a Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, at the resumed hearing in the matter.

Trial udge in the matter is Justice Ebiyon Charlie.

Opumie is demanding N9billion in damages in the suit challenging his illegal arrest and detention for 730 days by the DSS on the instigation of Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC.

The claimant’s counsel, Ebipreye Sese called Opumie and a Medical Practitioner from the Federal Medical Centre, Dr. Okoya Imomoton, who gave a medical report on the extent of injuries sustained during the applicant’s false imprisonment for two years in the custody of DSS at their prison facilities without bail or arraignment in a court of law at the instance of the Agip over false and malicious complaints/reports.

Counsels to the 1st and 2nd defendants, P. George and Innocent Ekpen respectively, after challenging the jurisdiction of the court and extension of time before the calling of witnesses, were told that the court would hear the substantive suit alongside the notice of preliminary objection.

Justice Charlie, however, considered the plea for time by the defence counsel and adjourned the cross examination of claimant witness till November 24, 2023.