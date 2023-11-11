Bayelsa: Accreditation, voting yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass LGA

Accreditation and voting are yet to commence in Okpoama, Brass Local Area as at 8:30am in the ongoing governorship election in Bayelsa.

As at 8:30 a.m. in Ward 4 Okpoama, the Registration Area Centre, sorting was still ongoing for onward distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling units in the ward.

Okpoama is the home town of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the area was calm, with security personnel, party agents and INEC Adhoc staff on ground awaiting the distribution of electoral materials.



Security personnel were seen around the area while businesses and other activities were ongoing as people patiently await the arrival of election materials for commencement of voting at the polling units.