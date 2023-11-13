Bayelsa 2023: Oborevwori hails Diri’s re-election

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri on his re-election in Saturday’s Governorship election in the State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, on Monday, Oborevwori described the re-election of Diri as “the reward for Diri’s humility, hard work, and good governance” and commended the people of Bayelsa for standing by their Governor when it mattered most.

He stated that the electorate across the eight Local Government Areas of the State spoke loudly and very clearly in their affirmation of their choice of Diri as Governor of the “Glory of all lands”.

Oborevwori noted that the re-election of Diri had signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to entrench prosperity in the oil rich State, saying “better days await Bayelsans.

“Let me congratulate my brother, Senator Douye Diri, on his victory in the November 11 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“It is heart-warming to see you re-elected as Governor of Bayelsa against all odds and I am grateful to the electorate in Bayelsa for shunning entreaties of the opposition, who were ostensibly determined to subvert the wishes of the people.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election”.

The Governor also congratulated the PDP and the Chairman of the its National Campaign Council for Bayelsa Governorship Election and Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas and other members of the Council for their efforts, which culminated to the victory.

“I join you and Bayelsans in praying that God grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to keep your campaign promises of making Bayelsa State indeed the glory of all lands,” he added.