Bauchi native doctor kills man in failed bulletproof charm trial

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Officers of the Nigeria Police, Bauchi Command are on the trail of a native doctor, Danladi Ya’u of Damaiwa village via Bursali ward Zaki LGA, Bauchi State after he shot and killed one Muhammadu Murtala Ali with the sole aim of testing a bulletproof charm.

Spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil told Vanguard on Wednesday that two suspects in connection with the unfortunate incident have been arrested.

“On 31/10/2023 at about 0830hrs, information received from the officer-in-charge of the Bursali Police Outstation under Zaki Division revealed that one Danladi Ya’u ‘m’ aged 28yrs of Damaiwa village via Bursali ward Zaki LGA, Bauchi State, a native doctor (Mediciner) and three other accomplices now at large went to Damaiwa bush with the sole aim to test a gun medicine on one Muhammadu Murtala Ali ‘m’ aged 43yrs of the same address.

“In the process, the said Muhammadu Murtala was unfortunately penetrated (shot) with the locally made gun by the said Danladi Ya’u.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO Zaki swiftly swung into action, rushed to the scene, and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Jakusko Yobe State for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Moreover, two suspects were immediately arrested, and efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest the fleeing accomplices. The investigation is ongoing, after which the defendants will be charged to court,” he said.