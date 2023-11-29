Bauchi gets new Speaker, Deputy Speaker 



By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Following the nullification of the elections of the former Speaker and former Deputy Speaker, the Bauchi State House of Assembly has elected Babayo Akuyam as its new Speaker and Ahmed Abdullahi as Deputy Speaker.

Akuyam and Abdullahi were elected unopposed as Speaker and deputy, respectively, on Wednesday at the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The election of the new Speaker followed a nomination by the member representing Shira constituency, Auwal Hassan, and was seconded by the member representing Burra Tanko Ibrahim.

Speaker Akuyam, before his election, served as lawmaker, representing Hardawa Constituency of Misau Local Government Area, while his deputy Abdullahi represents Dass Constituency of Dass Local Government Area.

Vanguard reports that this comes barely five days after the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja sacked the then Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, as member representing Ningi Central Constituency and his deputy.