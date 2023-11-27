Barewa Old Boys Association honours ‘Incorruptible’ ex-minister Abu Gidado, 23 others

The Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) has honoured a former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Abu Gidado, eminent legal luminary, Alhaji Aliyu Alarape Salman, foremost public health practitioner, Dr. Akpaka Kalu, and 21 others in recognition of their contributions to national development and service to humanity.

They were honoured at the annual Barewa Lecture and Awards ceremony attended by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, business mogul, Alhaji Umaru Abdulmutallab, and other dignitaries.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, who delivered the public lecture on “Investing in Nigeria’s Greatest Asset” as the keynote speaker, is also an old boy of Barewa College.

Born in Katsina on April 2, 1940, Alh. Gidado, described as an incorruptible minister for his exemplary lifestyle during the General Sani Abacha administration, was Commissioner for Finance and Deputy Chairman, State Executive Council, akin to a Deputy Governor in the old Kaduna State, during the General Olusegun Obasanjo administration in the 70s.

He was Retail Manager (North), Shell Nigeria Ltd; General Manager, Arewa Textiles Ltd; Deputy Managing Director, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN); Member, Boards of Directors of PAN, Arewa Textiles, and DPMS/IBM; Member, Board of Governors, Kaduna Polytechnic; Chairman, Katsina State Water Board; Chairman, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC); Deputy Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Others honoured included Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, ex-Kwara State Governor; Dr. Akpaka Kalu Akpaka, public health practitioner at World Health Organisation (WHO); Professor Lawrence Ageyeman Sereboe, Ghanaian Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery; Alh. lbrahim Aminu, Managing Director of Ashaka Cement; Dr. Hayatu Atiku Awwal, Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank Limited.

The following were recognised posthumously: Ahmed Metteden, Aliyu Makama Bida, Suleiman Barau, Sa’adu Zungur, Jimada Pategi, Dr. Abdulrahman Okene, Nuhu Bamali, Inuwa Wada, Ibrahim Tako Galadima, A.D. Rufa’I, Dr. LJ.D. Durlong, lbrahim Dancida, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Yahaya Hamza, Brig-Gen David Bamigboye and Dr. lbrahim Tahir.

Founded in 1921 by British Governor-General, Hugh Clifford, Barewa College is one of the largest boarding schools in Northern Nigeria and was one of the most celebrated post-primary schools in the country.

BOBA members are reputed to be some of the best brains in the northern elite class. The association parades former Military Heads of State, Presidents, Governors, Military Leaders, Ministers, CBN Governors, Chief Justices of the Federation and others who have excelled in the private sector and public service.

National icons like the Premier of Old Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji (Sir) Ahmadu Bello; first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari and President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua are some of the most famous products of the College.

Other prominent alumni include two Military Heads of State – General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and Late General Murtala Muhammed, two Sultans of Sokoto – Ibrahim Dasuki and Sa’adu Abubakar, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Bello, among others.