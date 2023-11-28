Bank Recapitalization: Don’t inflict another pain on Nigerians, ActionAid tells FG

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians grapple with high food prices, fuel subsidy removal, unemployment, insecurity, insufficient power supply, high cost of transportation, poor health care services, and other challenges, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, cautioned the Federal Government not to inflict another pain on Nigerians with bank recapitalization policy.

Reacting to the move by the Federal Government, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, while in a chat with Vanguard said due consultations should be made and Nigerians assured that their hard-earned money is secure, and also the interest rate should not go above what it is currently.

Mamedu also pointed out that the policy should have a human face, therefore, a lot of factors should be put into consideration.

He said: “Amidst the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intention to recapitalise in pursuit of a $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, it is paramount for Nigerians to be assured that the burden of recapitalisation does not disproportionately fall on the shoulders of the poor and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“The ongoing hardships resulting from the fuel subsidy removal and pervasive inflation make it imperative that the recapitalisation effort does not impose additional challenges on the citizenry.

“Nigerians must be assured that their hard-earned money is secure, and prevailing interest rates should not be adversely affected by this recapitalisation. It is essential to safeguard against a scenario where the vulnerable segments of society bear the brunt of financial policies intended for broader economic objectives.

“Recapitalisation, in itself is not inherently negative; however, the outcomes must not lead to adverse effects on lending rates and hinder access to credit for businesses.

“We must learn from past experiences, such as the immediate impact of the President’s pronouncement that ‘Subsidy is Gone’ on fuel prices. Similarly, the mere announcement of an intention to recapitalise may trigger similar consequences, impacting the financial landscape even before the formal declaration of the recapitalization itself.

“Before any strides toward recapitalization are taken, a robust engagement involving the banking sector in broader economic reforms is of utmost importance. ActionAid Nigeria calls for a transparent and consultative approach in these discussions.

“It is crucial that the voices of all stakeholders, particularly those representing the interests of the poor, SMEs, and Civil Society Organisations, are not only heard but also given due consideration.

“The purpose of recapitalisation, if not complemented by concerted efforts to address the structural issues contributing to economic challenges, must be questioned.”

He still maintained that, “ActionAid Nigeria emphasises the necessity for a comprehensive and inclusive approach.

“This involves not only rigorous economic analysis but also a thorough consideration of socioeconomic impacts, alignment with development goals, and a steadfast commitment to addressing root causes for sustainable change.

“The overarching goal is to ensure that any recapitalisation efforts contribute positively to the economic well-being of all Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

“On the other hand, the intention for recapitalisation, apparently to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious target, raises concerns about the feasibility of achieving this humongous figure within the set deadline and it could have potential self-serving implications that may detrimentally impact the overall well-being of the Nigerian population.”