Bandits, vigilantes engage in gun battle in Oyo

By Laolu Elijah

Ibadan —TENSION gripped residents of the agrarian community of Sepeteri in Saki East Local Government area of Oyo State, yesterday, as bandits, suspected to be Fulani herders and local vigilantes engaged in gun fuel.

The fracas erupted after the bandits attacked and abducted two persons at an event near old Oyo National Park. The attack led to the death of a man.

After the attack, the bandits escaped into the National Park Forest Reserve with their abductees.

According to Elisha Olanrewaju, one of the hunters, who went after the bandits, “some bandits attacked some people at a function killing a man, injured one and abducted two others.

“We went into the bush and we were able to rescue a victim. They started shooting at us. They ran away moving towards Iseyin.

“But, the atmosphere there is calm now and security agents are there. When they engaged us, nobody died. We thank God.”

Another source told Vanguard that the bandits always hibernate in the reserve to attack innocent people.

Vanguard further gathered that some members of the local security were injured.

A police source, who preferred anonymity said all conventional security agents were there to ensure peace return to the area.