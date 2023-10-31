Bandits kill one, abduct 25 in Southern Kaduna

File image of a bandits.

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Bandits have killed a farmer, injured two and abducted 25 others at Ungwan Baka, Agunu Ward, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react to the incident, journalists were told that the bandits invaded the community with guns and machetes in early hours of yesterday, while the locals were sleeping.

A survivor, who craved anonymity, said: ” About 25 people were kidnapped in Unguwan Baka of Agunu Ward in the early hours of Tuesday. Two people were injured and one person was killed.

“We rushed those that were injured to the hospital, we wish them quick recovery and those that were kidnapped, we pray for their safe return. Please pray for us. This is the third attack on our community,” he said.