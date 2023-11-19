Bandits kill Kaduna pastor, demand N3m to free abducted wife

By Ibrahim Hassan

Bandits have killed the pastor of ECWA Ministry Damakasuwa DCC in Tsam Chiefdom of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Mako Maraya and abducted his wife.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the incident, saying “We are aware of the attack and we are doing everything possible to secure the release of the wife unhurt and also fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Chawai Development Association (CDA), Comrade Raphael Joshua, in a statement, disclosed that the bandits had already demanded an N3million ransom to free the Pastor’s wife.

According to the CDA,” Rev Maraya was gruesomely killed in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2023, when the assailants invaded the Rectory of 2nd ECWA Church Damakasuwa where he was pastoring and gunned him down around 1 am after which they made away with his wife.”

“It is saddening to say that our land is sieged by religious jihadists and those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of securing our land, protecting the lives and property of our people are seen lazily compromising the security situation of our land.”

“Sadly enough, this attack was unabatedly carried out at the proximity of the Damakasuwa Police Divisional office where a police checkpoint is being situated, yet this attack went on unstoppably until the mission was fully accomplished, then the security men now surfaced at the scene.”

“Such acts continue to create fear of conspiracy and uncertainty in the minds of our locals who are now losing confidence in the capacity and willingness of the security operatives to secure and protect them from these evil doers.”

“Before this sad event, Rev. Maraya had been attacked in August this year by the same people who turned out to be his killers. During the August attack at his residence, Rev. Maraya was badly battered and was left with scares of knife cuts and varying degrees of injuries, and his daughter was abducted and later rescued by the community members. He was just recovering from that attack when the attackers invaded and finally killed him.”

“We hereby condemn such orchestrated act of religious cleansing and calculated jihad being launched in our dear peaceful nation. It is unacceptable!”

“While we call on our people to remain calm and law-abiding trusting in the thrust and determination of the State government to get rid of these terrorists out of our communities, the security agencies must step up their game to ensure the wife is rescued unhurt. Our people deserve to be secured and protected.”

“The national leadership of Chawai Development Association (CDA) hereby remind all and sundry in Chawai to remain resolute in pursuit of peace and ensure to promote religious tolerance, be security conscious and rise to defend our land with legitimate means which is to report to constituted authorities all suspicious movements of unknown people within our communities for questioning and arrest,” they added.