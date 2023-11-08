Bandits kill 5, abduct 7 in fresh attack on Katsina community

Katsina—No fewer than five people have died and several others wounded after bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Sayaya village in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The fresh attack came on Monday night. A security official, whose name was withheld, confirmed the incident, yesterday.

He noted that seven persons were abducted by the hoodlums to an unknown destination.

The incident is coming barely a day after a similar one happened in the neighboring Musawa LGA. Sunday’s attack happened around 10p.m., with the bandits invading Maulud Celebration Ground at Rugar Kusa community, killing 14 persons, who attended the celebration.

The attack, which is suspected to be a reprisal, lasted over an hour and the assailant kidnapped no fewer than 20 residents in the assault.

Some residents said the attackers, on arrival at the venue, started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

Six of the persons killed were from the Rugar Kusa community, two from Gidan Malamai, and six from Yar Unguwa of Musawa and Matazu LGAs.

In the wake of the incident, those injured were taken to the Musawa General Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina for treatment.

An eyewitness narrated: “One of the bandits first passed across the Maulud venue and called my name, after I answered him surprisingly, the next thing I heard was twin gunshots arising from different directions. I quickly fell down from my chair and crawled down towards the backyard.

“After the bandits surrounded the venue of the celebration, they fired gunshots at the guests, injuring many and abducting several others. After they eventually left the area, we found the corpses of our students in pool of blood.

“We called for reinforcement from the police and other security forces but before they responded to the distress call, the hoodlums had left into the nearby forest which serves as their hideouts.

“We are happy that, the governor was here with us this morning for a sympathy visit where. He assured us that, banditry has come to an end in Katsina State.”