Bandits abduct couple, Imam, others in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan

A newly wedded couple, Muslim leader and members of his family residing at the Kaduna Millennium City, were reportedly abducted by bandits and taken to a nearby forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Kaduna State, ASP Mansir Hassan was yet to react to the incident, but journalists were told that security operatives came to the affected community after the bandits had left with the victims.

However, a resident said the “bandits suspected to be kidnappers came on Tuesday night attacked Dan-Honu II community in New Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnappied eight persons.

“Among those abducted were a new couple who got married last Saturday, Imam of the community Mosque, his wife and three children, including a 10months old baby.”

“The bandits who stormed the community around 8:50pm numbering about 10, with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, were in black, with one of them masked.”

“We escaped being abducted. The bandits started by picking the Imam and his family who they met outside the community Juma’at Mosque before proceeding to other houses where they abducted the newly wedded.”

“I was inside my own apartment when the bandits stormed our compound. At first, when they started banging the new couple’s door, because they went to their apartment straight, I thought they were security people who came to arrest my neighbour.”

“They started banging his door and shouting ‘Dan Iska ba za ka fito ba?’, meaning ‘idiot, will you not come out? That was when I realized that they were kidnappers. So, when they could not force the door open, they broke his window and broke the burglary proof.”

“On gaining entrance into the apartment, the bandits tried to open the door, they could not open it. So, they brought the couple out through the broken window. They injured the husband and blood was dripping from his body.”

“They attempted to enter my own apartment too. They broke the glass window, but as they were busy hitting the burglary proof to break into my apartment, one of the vigilantes in the community fired a shot into the air. On hearing the gunshot, the bandits became uncomfortable and left our compound,” he claimed.

“The Imam and one other escaped while they were being led out of the community into the bush. The new bride was also abandoned in the bush by the bandits when she could not cope with the pace of the movement. The Imam’s wife was freed when her baby’s cry almost exposed the bandits to vigilantes around Kakura area.”

“The bandits were able to go with the new groom and 2 children of the Imam .They were yet to establish contact with the family.”

The Imam told journalists that ” 2 of the seven bandits who abducted us were armed with AK47 rifles with chain of bullets, the others carried axes, machetes and wooden sticks.”

“They beat the 10months old baby because he was crying. They even threatened to kill him because his cry was disturbing them. But I thank Almighty Allah my wife and the baby later escaped after I had escaped, but the bandits went away with my two sons,” he said.