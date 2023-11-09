Banditry: Killing of innocent people senseless, says Katsina Gov. Radda

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has described the recent attacks and killing of innocent souls in some parts of the state by suspected bandits as senseless.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday by Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture.

According to him, the governor has vehemently condemned the killings, especially in Musawa, Danmusa, Matazu, and Faskari Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that Radda stated this while on a condolence visit to Musawa, where about 17 persons were killed by the bandits during a Maulud procession.

“I am profoundly shocked by the large-scale killing of innocent people by wicked and heartless bandits in some of our communities,” the commissioner quoted the governor as lamenting.

Radda, while reiterating his administration’s determination to chase and defeat the bandits to their enclaves, also commiserated with the people of the affected communities who lost their loved ones.

“Let me use this opportunity to express my sympathy to the people of these communities, the family members of the victims, and the people of Katsina State at large for the losses,” Radda said.

The governor further vowed that no stone would be left unturned in his government’s commitment to fighting banditry and restoring peace and stability in the state.

The commissioner recalled that a few weeks ago, the operatives of the newly established community watch corps in the state chased and killed scores of bandits in their hideouts.

“This led to organised reprisal attacks by the terrorists and bandits,” he said.