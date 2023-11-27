Ban: Lagos crushes over 1,500 seized Okada

.vows to sustain enforcement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, destroyed 1,50O and impounded motorcycles, popularly called “Okada” over violation of state traffic laws.

The state government, through the Ministry of Transportation, carried out the exercise at the Crush Plant, Taskforce Yard, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Wale Musa, led the delegation that monitored the operation.

Osiyemi, while speaking to newsmen, disclosed that over 1,500 motorcycles impounded in the last six months, were slated for crushing as part of the zero tolerance on the illegal activities.

The commissioner also urged the okada riders to embrace the many alternative modes of transportation provided by the government as there were plans to inject more First and Last Mile buses into the metropolis.

According to Osiyemi, “I urge the riders to continue to stay off the roads because the crushing exercise and enforcement will be sustained.

“There is no going back because it’s government policy and the government does not joke about its decisions.”