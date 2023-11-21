Baga: Gov Zulum ferries 20km across Lake Chad over agriculture, border trade

… Approves higher Islamic school for Baga

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday ferried over 20km on Baga side of the Lake Chad Basin.

Zulum was in Baga to assess portions of the Lake Chad towards his Government’s plan to enhance agricultural activities along the shores of the basin and to also increase avenues for trans-border trade between people living on the Nigerian side and those from Chad and Niger.

The Lake Chad Basin is the largest endorheic basin in Africa, it spans four nations including Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

The Governor noted during his assessment that with agricultural activities picking up along the Lake Chad shores, the returning communities hitherto depending on Government support and humanitarian aid would have sources of livelihood.

“We are here to see how we can support large-scale farming, this town was ravaged by the insurgents and people were resettled back about last two or three years. So, in order to provide a means of livelihood to the people we have to exploit the potentials of the Lake Chad, Zulum said.

He added: “Our first objective is to see how we can support the army and the navy to clear the waterways so that movement by boat from Baga to Chad can commence which will enhance trans border trade and agriculture”.

The Governor was accompanied by the member representing Kukawa at the State Assembly, Kirta Maina Ma’aji, MD Chad Basin Development Authority, Engr Abba Garba, the Borno State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affair, Sugun Mai Mele, that of Agriculture, Engr Bawu Musami, MD Borno State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Engr Mohammed Musa Aliyu and members of the Borno State Agricultural Transformation Committee.

… Approves high Islamic school for Baga

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the construction of a new mega-size higher Islamic College in Baga town, Kukawa Local Government.

The over 2,000 students’ capacity High Islamic College will combine traditional Islamic Education with literacy and numeracy, Digital and vocational education.

On completion, the Higher Islamic College would admit students with vast Qur’anic knowledge from traditional Islamiya schools.

“The essence of building the High Islamic College is to streamline the non-formal education to the formal education sector” Zulum said.

Before leaving Baga, Governor Zulum visited Baga Central Primary School where he once organized an impromptu aptitude test for teachers to assess their eligibility.