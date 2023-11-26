United Airlines faults ‘Bad weather’ over diversion of Abuja-bound aircraft to Asaba

United Nigeria Airlines flight has explained why one of its aircrafts destined for Abuja on Sunday landed in Asaba, the capital of Delta state.

The airline, in a statement signed by its Head Corporate Communications, Achilleus Chud-Uchegbu, claimed the incident was as a result of bad weather in Abuja, so the pilot temporarily diverted the flight to Asaba.

It said the pilot was aware of the temporary diversion and had been briefed accordingly.

We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding on our Lagos to Abuja Flight (26/11/2023). We are currently taking steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.



Our flight has landed safely in Abuja and we thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/jZLxcgEOsX — United Nigeria Airline (@flyunitedng) November 26, 2023

“A united Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather,” the statement reads.

“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed. However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers.

“Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.”