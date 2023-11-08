Bad N200m drugs, MRI, dialysis machines purchased with loan discovered at Benue hospital

Governor Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State House of Assembly has said it would probe the circumstances surrounding the expiration of drugs worth over N200 million in the store of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH.

Also, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr. Stephen Hwande, raised concern over the installation of non-functional dialysis and Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI, machines.

According to lawmakers, who have decided to probe, the machines were purchased with a loan.

Meanwhile, the resolve to institute the probe was made known on Wednesday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Mr. Thomas Dugeri. He led members of the committee on oversight function to the hospital.

The Chairman decried the manner the former management of the hospital allegedly looked the other way while equipment, drugs and facilities rotted away.

He said the last time the committee visited, there was shortage of manpower, equipment, water supply and electricity.

Questions

He said: “We had at the time demanded for the MoU and the partners of the radiology and the medical laboratory.

“But today we are seeing things in a different dimension. How did drugs worth over N200 million go to waste? How did the drugs come into the hospital?

“Even if it had been given as a donation, it would have taken the hospital to heights.

“So we will have to invite those involved because the cost for the drugs and equipment are in billions and we were meant to understand that a loan was taken to purchase these machines.

“How can we just sit down, fold our hands and allow this go down the drain?

“We have to invite the then Commissioner for Health Dr. Joseph Ngbea; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, the Director Purchase and Supply and the former CMD, Dr. Terlumun Swende.

“The Director of Administration of the hospital will also have to come as well as the NGO that operated in the hospital.”

The CMD

Earlier, the new CMD of the Benue hospital, Dr. Hwande said the hospital lacked the status of a referral facility. He said it could not handle trauma cases at the highest level, renal transplant, brain surgery and cancer management.

He stated that the hospital was confronted with the challenge of non-functional MRI, dialysis, and radiology machines.

Hwande said “If we have a functional MRI machine, you have solved more than 70 percent of radiology problems here.

“But the MRI is not working and has never worked. Two dialysis machines supplied to the Isolation Unit, I was told, are also not safe for human use. They are there and have never been used.

“Imagine something came in and was not used, the best thing is for it to be returned. How do we put MRI and dialysis in another budget when these ones have not been used?

“So, I felt before we go for our budget defence, you should know the ones to put and take out. For us, it is for the Benue man to have quality.

“The desire of this administration is to ensure that this hospital is a referral facility in the North Central region. We do not need to be going to Abuja all the time.

“We are still struggling at the rudimentary level, with dilapidated structures. Also, we are working with different partners to revamp the hospital because it is better to be healthy than wealthy .

“The hospital had to send residents for six months training in Abuja,” the head of the Benue Teaching Hospital added.