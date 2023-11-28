AYGF advocates concerted efforts to combat sexual violence against women

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) has called on media organizations and other stakeholders to join forces in combating sexual violence against women.

The Executive Director, AYGF, Arome Salifu, made the call in a statement signed by the organization’s Communication Assistant, AYGF, Miracle Joshua, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the call is in line with the United Nation Women and civil society-led 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, observed annually from 25 November to 10 December

Salifu emphasized the urgent need to address the growing rates of sexual violence faced by women across the continent, particularly in Nigeria.

He said that women are often subjected to various forms of sexual violence, including rape, sexual harassment, and gender-based violence, adding that the media plays a critical role in shaping public opinion and raising awareness about social issues.

Salifu said: “UN Women’s UNITE to End Violence Against Women initiative, a longstanding global effort launched in 2008, aims to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls worldwide.

“Under the guidance of the UN Secretary-General, this initiative aligns with the civil society-led 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, observed annually from 25 November to 10 December.

“Responding to this urgent call, AYGF has swiftly initiated several impactful campaigns to amplify the message, urging citizens, global entities, media organizations, and relevant stakeholders both nationally and internationally to take decisive action in the fight against sexual violence targeting women.

“Our initiatives began with a sensitization campaign at Doveland International School, commemorating the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence.

“We conducted informative sessions for children and teenagers of diverse age groups, addressing these critical issues and providing resources to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

“Since the 25th, we have consistently engaged in daily social media posts, community outreach programs, and educational campaigns targeting students, citizens, and organizations.

“We urgently call upon governmental bodies, civil societies, women’s organizations, the private sector, the media, and other pertinent stakeholders nationally and globally to collaborate in addressing the widespread pandemic of violence against women and girls. Together, let us strive to create a safer world for women and girls alike.”