AYCF hails appointment of Abdul-Azeez as NEF’s Spokesperson

By Fortune Eromosele

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, on Thursday, hailed the appointment of Abdul-Azeez Suleiman as spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, NEF.

The group which extended its heartfelt congratulations to him, said as the former Spokesman of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), he has proven himself to be reliable and capable, making him an excellent choice for this new position.

Reacting to the appointment, AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima, spoke highly of Suleiman’s experience and personal attributes.

Having closely interacted and worked alongside Suleiman, Shettima confidently attested to his loyalty, teamwork, and unwavering commitment.

He expressed his belief that Suleiman’s appointment will greatly benefit the NEF and the Northern region as a whole.

The AYCF president also expressed his appreciation for the wisdom and foresight demonstrated by the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, and the NEF leadership for their discerning choice in selecting Suleiman for the esteemed position.

He said, “The AYCF is confident that he will play a crucial role in amplifying the voices of the Northern Elders Forum and contributing to the growth and development of the Northern region.

“The AYCF wishes Abdul-Azeez Suleiman the very best in his new position and remains committed to supporting him and the NEF in their efforts to foster unity, progress, and prosperity within the Northern region,” Shettima concluded.