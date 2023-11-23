Awoniyi undergoes surgery, set to miss AFCON

Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian striker #09 Taiwo Awoniyi controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on September 2, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone groin surgery and could miss out on next year’s African Cup of Nations. AFCON, set to take place in Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria were drawn into Group A alongside host Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper stated in a press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday that Awoniyi will be out for months due to an aggravation of a groin injury he picked up in October.

His words: “It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months.

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored and the goals he will score for us, but he’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger. He’s done that once before here and I’m sure he will give everything again like he did last time.

“You think about how well he did when he returned last season, I’m sure that’s given him a good reference point to come back to.

“We’ll definitely see him again this season, but it’s groin surgery, so it will take a little while.”

The 2023 AFCON tournament will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.