Award: PANDEF hails King Diete-Spiff, Tompolo

By Henry Umoru

A statement Wednesday, by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinon read, ” the National Leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, heartily congratulates the duo of His Majesty, King Dr. Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Seriyai II, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, pioneer Military Governor of Old Rivers State; and the dynamic and prolific mobilizer of men and resources; High Chief Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), on the conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on them by the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, during the first convocation ceremony of the premier maritime university in Nigeria, on Saturday, 25th November 2023.

“The conferment of the Doctor of Education (Honoris Causa) on High Chief Dr. Government Ekemupolo by the University is most appropriate and well-deserved, given his extraordinary foresight, vision, and contributions to educational development in his Delta State, particularly the establishment of Mienka Dive, a model diving institute, which helped to midwife the take-off of the Nigeria Maritime University, as well as his peace-building efforts in the Niger Delta region. His various efforts in creating value and contributing to the sustenance of peace in the Niger Delta, and the development of the national economy, particularly through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, deserve commendations.

“PANDEF is likewise delighted at the installation of His Majesty, King Dr. Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, the pioneer Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Steering Committee, and current Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the flagship regional body, as Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), and his admittance into the degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) Honoris Causa.

“PANDEF commends the Management and Staff of the Nigeria Maritime University for the honour bestowed on these great men as well as the impressive running of the university.

“Noting that the reopening of the university for academic activities at the Nigeria Maritime University was one of the items in the “16-Point Demand” presented to the federal government on 1st November 2016 by PANDEF, It is, thus, gratifying that the University is alive and well.

“We equally use this opportunity to thank the Visitor to the University, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the federal government’s continued support to the university.

“Once again, PANDEF extends hearty felicitations to His Majesty, King Dr. Alfred Diete-Spiff, and our dear brother and son, High Chief Dr. Government Ekemupolo on the well-deserved conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt), and Doctor of Education (D.Ed), respectively.”