Aviation Services Company acquires new AW-139 Helicopter for offshore operations

By Prince Okafor

Offshore and allied aviation services company, OAS Helicopters, has announced the acquisition of new equipment, the 2023 model Leonardo AW-139.

The AgustaWestland AW139, now known as the Leonardo AW139, is a 15-seat medium-sized twin-engined helicopter developed and produced by the Anglo-Italian helicopter manufacturer, AgustaWestland (now part of Leonardo). It is marketed for several different roles, including VIP/corporate transport, military use, offshore transport, fire fighting, law enforcement, search and rescue, emergency medical service, disaster relief, and maritime patrol.

OAS Helicopters in a statement said that the helicopter is already in the country and that it will be deployed for offshore services and dedicated to one of the major E and P companies in Nigeria.

“It is also necessary to share with you the short story behind its acquisition and timely delivery to Nigeria. At agreement, OAS consented to provide the aircraft within six months of contract signing. However, due to the financial and technical capacity we and our technical partners have mustered and deployed in the industry over the years, this aircraft through the manufacturers, Leonardo, was procured and delivered in Nigeria within three months (90 days). This a feat not common nowadays with Saudi Arabia’s multiple aircraft back-orders running in the upper tens.

“We are aware of the oil and gas industry scope and desire to expand their operations in Nigeria at this critical business moment in our country, and we think it might be necessary to inform you that we can provide you, on short notice, this type of oil and gas worldwide most reliable workhorse, straight 7-ton, helicopter – AW-139,” the company said.

OAS Helicopter is one of the leading indigenous helicopter companies with many years of experience, known for efficiency, safety and a multi-services provider in the sub-sector.