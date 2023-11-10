Aviation Ministry ends retreat with promise to transform sector 

Festus Keyamo

By Jimitota Onoyume

A retreat for top management staff in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development with the theme: “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda”, ended weekend in Warri, Delta state with an assurance to transform the sector into a hub on the continent.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the federal government was determined to transform the aviation sector, adding that the retreat focused on five key areas for attention.

He said the essence of the retreat was to evolve solutions to issues in the aviation sector.

“I identified a 5-point Agenda for the rapid transformation of the Aviation sector in tandem with the 8 priority areas of Mr. President ensuring strict compliance with the nation’s laws and regulations and international obligation; improvement and development of infrastructure for passenger convenience. Support for the growth and sustenance of local airline business.

“It is my expectation that this 5-point priority agenda would be disaggregated and cascaded into actionable program and projects by all Department and Agencies under the purview of the ministry.

“As policymakers, we have a responsibility to ensure that deployment of policies, programs and projects are well articulated and in compliance with ICAO standard.

“Recall that the 2023 ICAO Universal Oversight Audit Program scored Nigeria 70 percent against the 75 percent benchmark set. This is definitely unacceptable and there is much room for improvement. Also, note that the Aviation sector is first and foremost a safety and security critical industry. we must subsequently enforce proper Monitoring and Evaluation to maintain these standards.

“Furthermore, I expect vibrant engagement during this Retreat and wish to express hope that the Resource persons are adequately prepared and their presentations will reflect current-day realities and contemporary global trends. We have a plethora of issues that need urgent attention: Technological innovations, Deployment of Artificial Intelligence, Reduction in Carbon Emission, Training and Manpower Development, Revenue Generation Safety and Security concerns and Sustainability are all issues that we must address if we truly desire to be the Aviation hub in Africa and we must deploy a holistic approach.”