Auto industry devt: FG considering partnership with IVM

By Theodore Opara

CITING the huge investments, capital outlay and potential of the industry, the Federal Government has said it is considering how the government can partner with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, IVM, on how to move the sector forward.

Newly appointed Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, who said this on Tuesday during a visit to IVM factory in Nnewi, commended the Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma for the huge investments he has made and has continued to make in the automotive sector.

The NADDC is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment.

The new DG said though he had been hearing of the Nnewi factory and seen many of it’s vehicles on the road, he never knew how massive the plant was till he visited it.

“I have visited the Innoson factory where the sedans, SUVs, buses and other vehicles are being manufactured here in Nnewi. I have also come here to see another massive factory that is under construction.

“As you can see, this new plant under construction occupies a land space of about 20, 000 square metres. That is one. Yet another is being constructed next to it. “I have come to inspect and see the huge investments, the huge capital being invested, and know how we can come in and partner with Innoson to know how to move the sector forward. And this is because there are a lot of potentials in the industry.

“From what I have seen today, I am impressed. And let me say that I am positively surprised, because I never thought we had this kind of investment, I never knew we had this kind of expertise existing here at Innoson, and I never knew that a lot has been going on here in the industry.

“I have been hearing of Innoson and I have been seeing a lot of Innoson vehicles on the road, but now I think I have a better understanding of what IVM is all about “

Osanipin assured that having toured both the factory already producing vehicles and the oube under construction, he would be looking forward to more productive partnership with the indigenous auto manufacturer.

“The impact from this visit will be more partnership. Now that we know the capability of Innoson and know their capacity and growth plan, we are in a better position to look forward to more partnership. From what we have seen, by February or March, this new factory under construction would have been completed and commissioned.

“That means that long buses and trucks can be produced here. So, we are going to have at Innoson two separate factories that can produce different ranges of products.

“And again today, I saw a CNG-powered long bus that can go more than 1000 kilometres on a fully-filled cylinder. These are eye-openers for us. These are things that we did not know before now that have been happening here at Innoson.

“So, we want to expose all these to Nigerians. We need to make these things known to everybody in Nigeria, and bring them to the knowledge of the government and make them known to the fleet operators.”