Attih Soul thrills audience at album launch

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian Barcelona-based music artist, Attih Soul was a cynosure to behold as his recent album launch in LaNau, Spain created a wild sensation among the large audience at the show.

It was an impressive outing for the talented Nigerian artist whose new album, “Shades of Emotions” held the audience spellbound rendering back-to-back songs from the release.

According to an audience account, Attih Soul put up a sensational performance that made the concert one of the most talked about in Barcelona, lifting souls and creating different emotions with every song.

Soul, who performed with his music group called, “The A-Team” alongside backing vocalists did not disappoint, as he delivered back-to-back renditions of his original songs which were widely loved by the audience. Just like the title of the album, ‘Shades of Emotions’, Attih brought the roof down with groovy tunes that left the audience feeling a broad spectrum of emotions.

Besides churning out tunes from his album, the talented artiste who adorned in a popular Ankara-designed outfit in recognition of his Nigerian root also paid homage to some Nigerian music icons, such as Timi Dakolo and 2Baba, singing their popular song; ‘Iyawo mi’ and ‘African Queen.’ That also created more sensation among African fans at the show.

Meanwhile, before his grand appearance on stage as the show headliner, two other supporting openers also made a good impression of the show. The first was a female Spanish singer, ‘Sadie’ who performed songs from her new LP, ‘Citylights’.

Another male Spanish singer and songwriter ‘Werio’ took to the stage with his band to deliver a stellar performance to the admiration of Spanish fans who dubbed him a budding John Mayer.

In a post-concert chat with some of his fans, they described the show as exhilarating and interactive while some described the artist as eclectic.

Speaking with the artiste, Attih Soul, he expressed excitement and satisfaction with the quality of the concert and the crowd’s reactions, while expressing gratitude to his promoters, Talents & Skills Entertainment (T&S) for a successful concert. Attih Soul’s album, ‘Shades of Emotions’ is now available on all digital streaming platforms.