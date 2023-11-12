ASUU to Gov Yusuf: Resolve looming crises in Kano varsity now

By Bashir Bello

The Academic Staff Union of the University, Yusuf Maitama Sule University Branch in Kano State, has called on the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf to as a matter of urgency resolve the looming crises in the state-owned university in the interest of industrial harmony.

In a statement jointly signed by the ASUU’s Chairperson, Surajo Sulaiman and his Secretary, Masur Said, the union said the brewing issues centre around improving the condition of service of its members, revitalizing and accelerating the development of the University through Sustainable Funding, enhancing and protecting the University Autonomy and Academic Freedom.

The union decried what it described as the suffocation of academic activities, persistent neglect of the institution and the continuous struggle to salvage the state-owned universities from decay.

According to the statement, “The three central issues in ASUU struggle include; improving the condition of service of its members, revitalizing and accelerating the development of the university through sustainable funding, enhancing and protecting the university autonomy and academic freedom.

“The Union calls for urgent reconstitution of the University Governing Council and uses this medium to draw the Visitor’s attention to the strategic importance, by Law, of the University Governing Council

and on the extent to which its absence undermines the University administration.

“On Condition of Service; the branch demands immediate payment of the balances of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and the Consequential Adjustment arrears. It also requests for immediate domestication of (i) the newly approved Consolidated Universities Academic Salary Structure II award by the Federal

Government effective from 1st January 2023 and payment of arrears and (ii) N35,000 provisional wage award approved by the Federal Government.

“Similarly, on University Funding; furthermore, it requests the Government to; expedite action towards completion of ongoing projects by the state government, supplement TETFund funding for academic staff training and

consider immediate stoppage of automatic deduction of 25percent from the University Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). It is worth noting that registration fees are ‘service fees’.

“The branch also observes that funding remains one of the major challenges being faced by the University since inception as budgetary appropriations for capital projects have never been fully

released and implores the Visitor to improve on the University funding.

“ASUU YUMSUK is therefore calling on the Visitor to the University to, in the interest of industrial harmony; intensify efforts towards resolving the brewing issues.

“Consequent to the branch’s series of submissions to the State Government on its members’ demands and strategic denial of its request for an audience with the Visitor, the branch resolves to engage the media and the entire public to inform them of a looming crisis,” the statement however reads.