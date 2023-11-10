Assault on Ajaero regretted by Imo govt, myself – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has described the assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, as regrettable.

Uzodimma stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Recall Ajaero was assaulted after he was arrested in Imo while leading a protest for better salaries in the state.

He said, “I was not aware that the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was in my state. What I did was that to condemn the action. I have never had disagreement with the labour union.

“It has nothing to do with my government. Whether Joe Ajaero is the president of NLC or not, I will not wish this to happen to any human being. Of course I have to apologize because it happened in my state.

‘I am a Christian and believe in God. I can’t support violence. I can never support violence. Whatever happened to Joe Ajaero in my state which I am not aware of that led to him being assaulted must be regretted by both my government and myself.

“Going forward I will also like him to do thing in a more civilized manner. That was the point I was making. A man who is from my state to go on street without clearing me out; without bringing all the allegations before me.”

Meanwhile, the NLC had directed aviation unions to blacklist Imo airport and also declared Uzodimma persona non-grata.