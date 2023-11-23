Assailants abduct 3 farmers on varsity campus in Katsina as NSCDC rescue 3 others

Bandits abducted two farmers and a boy on Wednesday at the Federal University, Dutsinma, (FUDMA), Katsina State

The three were among six farmers working on spare land of the university when the bandits rode in on 10 motorcycles and set out to abduct them.

Spokesman of the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Buhari Hamisu, told newsmen in Katsina on Thursday that its operatives were able to rescue the three other farmers.

Those rescued are all female, he said.

He said the NSCDC was collaborating with sister security agencies and members of communities to rescue the abducted and bring the culprits to book.

“The command intends to synergise with the university, with the army and the police to form a joint security team to fortify the institution and its environs from further attacks,’’ Hamisu said.

He also told newsmen that the NSCDC had foiled smuggling attempts in the border areas of Katisna State and seized contraband items in recent times.

“In the last two months, we were able to intercept bags of beans, tiger nuts, vegetable oil, used clothes, empty and filled gas cylinders, and handed them over to the Nigeria Customs Service,’’ Hamisu said.