Asphalt pavement can’t be compared with concrete – FG

Umahi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi has said the ministry’s support for the use of concrete technology for road construction is rooted in its benefits.

He noted the Ministry’s position on the use of either asphalt or concrete on the construction of federal roads across the nation saying that each one has conditions attached to its usage.

Umahi said this while receiving the President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari Wudil paid him a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information Press & Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, Clement Ezeorah, in Abuja, on Friday.

He quoted the minister as stating that there are many factors why the issue of concrete technology came up and it’s only because all things are not equal and can only be understood by professionals and not by people who do not know about it.

Umahi said, “When you start to compare Asphalt and Concrete, it is as if all things are equal, where all things are not equal, because there are many factors why we are emphasizing the use of concrete, nevertheless, people speak about a profession they do not know about”.

He explained that the minister noted that the ministry’s position is not about comparing asphalt pavement and concrete pavement but that for contractors using either of them, there are certain conditions according to the terrains.

The minister said, “We are not just comparing asphalt and concrete, no, that is not what we are doing, first of all, for the use of asphalt, these are the conditions, also for the use of concrete, these are the conditions, but there are certain terrain in states that we stressed must use concrete, we cannot change that. You cannot put asphalt in water but you can put concrete into water”.

The Minister explained that the rate at which the prices of these two products fluctuate is alarming and that increment in asphalt is Geometric while that of concrete is in Arithmetic progression noting that the federal government is the one funding the projects and must tread with caution taking into consideration the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Works.

Umahi expressed worry about the poor supervision of public works and promised to work with the Nigerian Society of Engineers to check quackery and improve the quality of engineering services, especially on federal road projects.

He said, “If we are committed to public things, God will give you new ideas, if you are not committed to public things, you will not get new ideas.

“We are going to partner with NSE in the supervision of all road projects and will also emphasis the need for retraining schools across states.

“Engineering is wide, if you are a professional engineer, you will not have a problem with professional ethics.

“The first job of NSE is to bring discipline, you have to bring us under your leadership so if you hear that a member has committed fraud, you can disrobe him and it is not everyone that will answer the name -Engineer”.