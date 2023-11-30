Aseyin, Soun to get staff of office December 14, 19

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Oyo State Government has formally announced the presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Ọba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ọba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, on Thursday evening and made available to Vanguard, the Aseyin coronation will be on December 14, 2023 while that of Soun will be on December 19, 2023.

The state government has set up a coronation committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, including the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Segun Olayiwola; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Retired Commissioner of Police Sunday Odukoya as members of the committee.

Meanwhile, the committee has been holding meetings with coronation committees from the two palaces over the past few weeks and had undertaken inspections of the venues for the events.

“All is now set for the big events. The state government hereby seizes this opportunity to enjoin members of the public to show full support for the success of the events,” the statement said.