ASATU Prime Minister condoles with Soludo over father’s death

By Makuo Edelu

Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Ambassador Dr. John Metchie, has condoled with Governor Chukwuma Soludo over the death of his father, Pa Simeon Soludo.

The governor’s father died on Monday at the age of 92 and is survived by seven sons, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Metchie, who said this in a statement, described Pa Simeon Soludo as a well-respected community leader and peacemaker, who, despite his position in the society was never known to be in contention with anybody but rather went about building bridges of friendship and reconciliation among community members.

Metchie, also the President General of the Umueri community stated that a man who fathered a genius and exceptional economist, banker, administrator and politician like Prof. Soludo deserves a special place in the history of mankind.

He added that the people of Umueze, Isuofia community, Anambra State and Nigeria in general have lost a rare breed.

According to him, while it is right to mourn the departed father of Governor Soludo because of the vacuum his exit has left, the Soludo family, including grandgrandchildren, their friends and loved ones are forever, to cherish the memory of Pa Simeon for living a fulfilled life and taking a glorious bow at the ripe age of 92.

His words:” It is with a grieving heart that I received the news of the passing unto glory, Pa Simeon Soludo, the father of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who is currently the Governor of our dear state, Anambra.

As ASATU Prime Minister, I am well aware of the respect and dignity with which the people of Umueze and Isuofia in general accord PA Simeon Soludo, first, for being the father of the best and most effective Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria till date.

Secondly, Pa Simeon is held in high esteem across all communities in Anambra state for his recognition as a charitable community leader and peacemaker, who, despite his position in the society was never known to be in contention with anybody. He was instead, a peacemaker and bridge builder, committed to friendship and reconciliation among community members.

“Among the Igbo, a man who fathered a genius and exceptional economist, banker, administrator and politician like Prof. Soludo, has already earned for himself, an exalted place in the history of mankind.

“To that effect, it is true that the people of Umueze, Isuofia community, Anambra State and Nigeria, in general, have lost a rare breed among men and would miss his valuable contributions to societal development.

“However, while we rightly mourn the departed Pa Simeon, the father of our governor because of the huge vacuum his exit has left, the Soludo family, his siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, their friends and loved ones, would forever, cherish the memory of Pa Simeon for living a fulfilled life and taking a glorious bow at the ripe age of 92.

“On behalf of myself, my family and the entire communities that make up Anambra State, pray Almighty God to grant Pa Simeon Soludo, a peaceful rest and repose of his soul.

“It is also our prayer that God grant Governor Soludo, his family and the people of Anambra State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”