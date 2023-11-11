Asaba Realtors Conference: We have made over 1600 Deltans landlords – Ifunnaya

Managing Director of Hush Homes, an estate development firm, Mr. Caleb Ifunnaya Aloh, on Friday, said that his firm has made more than 1600 Deltans landlords and homeowners, built and completed 3 units of 4 bedroom fully detached duplexes in Asaba the capital of Delta state.



The Hush Homes MD, who gave the history of his firms, explained that though the business of realtors was challenging as a beginner, he noted that venturing into real estate development as a life career is financially inviting.



He noted that the real estate development business does not necessarily require any academic qualification, however, a prospective developer needed sound information to make informed decisions. Hence, he called for new entrants to sign up with Hush Homes which will take them through realtors’ success principles.



Mr. Aloh spoke during the first ever conference of Realtors in Asaba with the theme “Asaba Realtors Conference, Financial Impact 2023.” The historic conference drew speakers and other successful realtors from Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos who took the Asaba realtors through various sessions, revealing strategies to make significant breakthrough in the world of real estate development.



Mr. Aloh told this online newspaper that Hush Homes, a renowned estate development firm, was established in 2019 in Asaba but since then it has gown and gotten branch office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.



He said: “Hush Homes has been in existence since 2019. So far, Hush Homes has been able to make more than 1600 people landlords and home owners in Asaba. Not only that, Hush Homes has built and completed 3 units of 4 bedrooms fully detached duplexes here in Asaba. One is available for sale at the moment, fully funded and sponsored by Hush Homes without support from any financial institution.”

Not less than less than 10 successful realtors were drawn from Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt who spoke on different inspiring and strategic topics in the real estate business, identifying challenges and success principles in the estate development industry.



One of the speakers, Chimezie Okeke, who is a real estate developer from Abuja, took the Asaba realtors through the nitty gritty of real estate development. He made them to understand that the knowledge of real estate will make them to know the essence of land buying and not keeping money in banks.



For him, realtors should invest in landed properties rather than spending money on cars and other luxuries which will lose value in process of time. “Acquiring cars is not real estate. Cars and any other property can lose value and depreciate but real estate which is landed property cannot lose value.

He explained that real estate business could begin with no financial burden, noting that a lot of people started with nothing but today are doing exceptionally well in real estate development across the country. He added that one could venture into real estate as an affiliate marketer or investor, with the latter being fully funded by the developer.



Though real estate developers could make breakthroughs in any part of the country, he said it is faster in Lagos and Abuja due to the pace of infrastructural development in the two major cities in Nigeria.

Chimankpa Nwakanma, another successful real estate CEO in Lagos, took the participants through the philosophy of real estate business. He explained that realtors should know what their clients need and make their choices available to them as far as they are ready and willing to pay.



“Give your clients what they are interested in. Profile your clients very well. People like buying properties from who they know and trust” he said adding that while pushing out what they have on the social media, they should push out contents that stand them out from others.



Other speakers who took the day dwelt on the use of technology, social media, artificial intelligence, building organizational websites, and the legal challenges in the real estate industry. Omadevuae Iviemena spoke on how realtors could save themselves from litigation as real estate developers.

She advised realtors to peruse through documents and understand the legal terms before accepting and signing papers presented to them by lawyers so as to avoid spending months on litigation which do result from buying troubled properties.