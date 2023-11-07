Asaba realtors conference holds Nov 10

The highly-anticipated Asaba Realtors Conference being organized by Asaba-based real estate company Hush Homes will hold on November 10, 2023.

Realtors, investors, and real estate enthusiasts are expected to attend the conference which will feature the Health and Fitness Walk among others on November 9 2023 before the commencement of the conference on Nov 10.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of Hush Homes Mr Caleb Fumnaya Aloh, the speakers include Tade Cash, Courage Ngele, Ivie Omas, Precious Abamba, Olisa Umerah, Nwakanma Chimankpa, and Chimezie Okeke.

He said the conference will be held at Eleganza Event Center, located along Summit Road in Asaba, Delta State is aimed at creating employment opportunities and financial freedom through Real Estate.

Participants are expected to register with this link https://bit.ly/financialimpact23