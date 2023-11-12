As actress people believe you have sugar daddies – Joke Lawal

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, known popularly in the Yoruba sector of Nollywood, Joke Lawal has voiced out her frustration with her chosen career of acting, albeit admitting that there is more joy than pain in the craft.

She told Potpourri in a chat, ” To me one of the good part is that people want to make friends with you, even if you are not friendly and the bad side, your boyfriend or fiancé believes you have numerous baba alaye’s (sugar daddies) which is not even true.”

Speaking further on changes she would like to see in the industry, she added, ” I would like to change people’s perception of actresses. A lot of people think of actresses as prostitutes. They see us as people who are not worthy of marriage and having a family. If I have the power, this is something I would like to change.

I will also like to see a change in the way our stories are written and interpreted, and in the quality of our film productions. Another thing I would like to change is the way actors are paid. As a producer I would like a situation where I can pay every actor that works on my project even if the person acts in just one scene. As an upcoming actress, I acted in movies and didn’t get paid and because I was still new in the industry I didn’t have a choice. God help me, these are things I would like to change in the movie industry. “

Joke Lawal who revealed that she’s planning her next production for 2024 has featured recently in films like Aimokan by Titilola Ajayi, Ibadan Lawa by Wale Rasaq, Ilupeju by Shalewa Yusuf, Olowo Igbo by Big Shark, Ofaale by Wale Rasaq, Iko by Big Shark, Kayamata by Folashade Olasunkanmi, Nightclub by Enitan Odugbemi, and so on.

Lawal made her debut in Nollywood in a film titled ‘Mama Do Good’ which was a group project of ATAC, a group which she belonged at the onset of her career

Reminiscing, she said, “After acting in my first movie I got admitted into the University so I stopped acting for a while. Few years later while I was still in school I got a call from a marketer in Lagos who informed me about a movie project ‘Alaya Ki’ by which I played a role in. After that, I played the role of a receptionist in the movie ‘Aye La Bowo’ by Sodiq Adebayo which exposed me because I started getting more movie role offers after I acted in it. However, I will say ‘Campus Life’ was my breakthrough movie because it made the name Joke Lawal a household name.”