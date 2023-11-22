Arts, Culture Ministry targets $100bn GDP, unveils creative economy roadmap

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has unveiled a roadmap to drive Nigeria’s culture and showcase its creators to the world, while establishing the country as the leading global hub for arts, culture and creativity.

The Minister, Hannatu Musawa, made this known while unveiling the Ministry’s roadmap at its maiden Creative Economy Roundtable held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

She enumerated the five key pillars upon which the vision of the ministry rests which include Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms, Cultural Plan and Economic Plan, Private Sector Engagement and Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere.

“The Economic Plan is aimed at creating millions of jobs, supported by comprehensive skills training programs.

“Our objective is to contribute 10% to the Nation’s GDP, expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

”The creative industries are the heartbeat of the new economy, serving as an engine of economic growth, a catalyst of change and a generator of employment opportunities. We are uniquely positioned in this great nation, endowed with an abundance of human capital and boundless possibilities.

“Our transformation team has delved deep into the very fabric of this sector, understanding its dynamics, seizing up the opportunities it presents and benchmarking against model countries and sectors.

“In the past few months since I assumed the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, my dedicated team and I have been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams. Our collective aim is singular, and it is bold: to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity and entertainment capital.

She said that Nigeria’s cultural influence will transcend borders as a brand that will also unite Nigerians across all initiatives.

“We have created a brand that will unite us across all initiatives as both our overall strategic direction and our soft power initiative.

“Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere will promote our culture and showcase our creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity.”

Earlier, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima reiterated federal government’s resolve to empower the nation’s best talents, and harness the unconstrained potentials within the country’s diverse cultural tapestry.

“This round-table is an avenue for us to deliberate and recommit ourselves to fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and inclusivity.

“More than ever, we see the need to amplify the voices of our creative minds, empower our best talents, and harness the unbridled potential that lies within the folds of Nigeria’s diverse cultural tapestry,” he said.

The Vice President acknowledged that the creative and entertainment sector had in the past remained neglected, while thanking the industry’s stakeholders and key players for their huge contributions to the nation’s creative economy.

“I want to express our gratitude for the illumination they have cast upon the world, the delight they have infused into it, and, undoubtedly, the economic prosperity and employment they have brought to the thriving galaxy of their profession.”

In the same vein, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia hailed the initiative by the Ministry, which he said will strengthen Nigeria’s position as the global centre for arts, culture and creativity.

The Managing Director of Providus Bank Walter Akpani pledged N5 billion to support the arts, culture and creative economy.

At the roundtable was the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, chief executives of banks and stakeholders in the movie and music industry.